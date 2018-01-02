What's News: January 02, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Big drop in worker deaths

Wide-ranging efforts by the government and private sector to improve safety on the job have had dramatic effects with workplace deaths dipping to a 13-year low last year. Manpower Ministry data shows that 41 workers died in accidents in 2017, including falling from heights and being hit by vehicles - the first time the figure has gone below 50 since 2004.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Timeline for naming next PM

Singaporeans could know who their next prime minister is before the end of this year, under a scenario painted by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who sketched out a timeline for a formal designation. Mr Goh noted that the leadership is "one urgent challenge I would like to see settled".

WORLD

Rouhani defiant amid unrest

Ten people were killed overnight in the worst violence yet seen in Iran's protests, local media reported yesterday, while President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranian people would respond to "rioters and lawbreakers". Calls for more demonstrations against Iran's leadership raise the possibility of prolonged instability.

WORLD

Mahathir looks ahead to polls

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he believes the opposition will be greatly helped by Indian and Chinese votes in the upcoming general election. The chairman of the Pakatan Harapan opposition alliance said their challenge would be in wooing Malay support.

OPINION

Temper investor exuberance

The year ahead is risky for stocks and bonds. Total global debt is high and much of the growth we see is due to state intervention, which questions the sustainability of the current level of optimism, says consultant Lim Say Boon.

HOME

Healing greenery

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital feature designs that incorporate greenery, which have been linked to better mental health and well-being. These efforts have earned very positive feedback.

HOME

Man accused of stabbing wife

A man aged 29 was charged in court yesterday for allegedly stabbing his wife in Lorong 16 Geylang two days earlier. Jayselan N. Chandrasegar is said to have stabbed Ms Mayuri Krishnakumar, 26, twice in her abdomen and twice on her lower back.

BUSINESS

HK group eyes expansion here

Hong Kong private equity property group Gaw Capital Partners is keen to expand its presence here after already investing around $500 million in Singapore in recent years. It made its intentions clear last month when it completed the $342 million acquisition of PoMo, a nine-storey office and retail block in Selegie Road.

SPORT

City unbeaten but key men out

Ederson's dramatic late penalty save rescued Manchester City from a first Premier League defeat this season but manager Pep Guardiola is more worried about injuries. Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were taken off in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

LIFE

Cult podcast goes big

The weird world featured in morbidly funny Welcome To Night Vale, a cult podcast that takes the form of a community radio show, has branched out into fiction. Created by American writers Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, the inaugural Welcome To Night Vale novel in 2015 was followed up last year with It Devours, a kooky thriller about science and religion.

VIDEO

Painting murals to chase away blues

Ms Belinda Low, 60, has painted 40 murals which can be seen around Singapore. For her, painting helps to combat loneliness. http://str.sg/oo9m

VIDEO

From S'pore, with love

Balikbayan boxes are part of Filipino tradition, where care packages are mailed home during the festive season. http://str.sg/ooKr