What's News: January 02, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fines up for codeine offences

For the first time since 1987, the sentence for codeine-related offences has been enhanced to deal with the problem of codeine addiction and illegal sales here. Offenders can now be fined up to $50,000 on each charge - five times the previous $10,000 limit - and/or jailed for up to two years.

TOP OF THE NEWS

23 die in Indonesian boat fire

At least 23 people were left dead and 17 injured after a massive fire broke out on board a boat carrying 250 people to islands north of Jakarta yesterday, with 17 people still missing. The Zahro Express caught fire shortly after leaving Muara Angke port in North Jakarta, with police saying the boat's engine suddenly broke down and then exploded.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Xi's New Year's message

President Xi Jinping (photo) said in his New Year's address that China will never allow anyone "to make a great fuss" about the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights amid its increasingly assertive stance in the disputed South China Sea. He made no direct mention of Taiwan, aside from extending New Year's greetings, even as China's top official on ties with the self-ruled island warned of risks in 2017.

WORLD

Najib's rail legacy

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is credited with modernising Malaysia. Now, Prime Minister Najib Razak is laying down the tracks of a rail legacy through a string of LRT and MRT projects, and a high-speed rail project linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

OPINION

Trump's 'one China' mystery

It is anyone's guess what Mr Donald Trump will do regarding America's "one China" policy come Jan 20. On Taiwan, China has every reason to be concerned, writes China bureau chief Goh Sui Noi, noting that the US and China are set to enter an uneasy period in their relationship.

HOME

Beauty labels jazz up Orchard

Beauty brands are moving into Orchard Road's depressed retail space. Nars Cosmetics will be opening its first boutique at Ngee Ann City later this month. Urban Decay and MAC Cosmetics opened their flagship stores in the area last month.

HOME

Selling at temporary market

About half of the stallholders of a Jurong West market gutted by fire last October returned to business yesterday. The stallholders said it was crucial that the temporary market, in front of Block 495, Jurong West Street 41, was opened ahead of the Chinese New Year.

BUSINESS

Bank chiefs' outlook for 2017

The financial sector had a tumultuous 2016 and this year is on track to be another roller-coaster ride. In the first of a two-part series about top chief executives and their outlook for this year, bank chiefs talk about opportunities and challenges in the new year.



PHOTO: REUTERS



SPORT

Reds keep pace with Blues

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Georginio Wijnaldum's "wonderful" headed winner (photo) against Manchester City in the Premier League that was "the perfect way to end the year". But he said his team could not afford to think about leaders Chelsea, who stayed six points clear after their 13th straight win, and instead highlighted some areas for improvement.

LIFE

Rain takes audience by storm

South Korean singer Rain was the consummate entertainer at his concert last Friday. The 34-year-old K-pop pioneer showed off nifty dance moves, perfect-pitch singing and unflagging energy during his two-hour show at Resorts World Convention Centre, proving to naysayers that he still has what it takes to stay on top of the game.

WEB SPECIAL

Hello 2017

In Pictures: New Year celebrations around the world. http://str.sg/4PT6

WEB SPECIAL

Singapore Slider

See how much the Padang has changed since 1971. http://str.sg/4PGn