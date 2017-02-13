What's News: February 13, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Views sought on home rentals

The Government will seek views from industry stakeholders and the public on a proposal to allow a new category of homes to be rented out for short periods. It comes amid criticisms of measures that National Development Minister Lawrence Wong floated last Monday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Budget: What's in store?

Budget 2017, to be announced on Feb 20, will likely include details on how the Government plans to implement recommendations made by the Committee on the Future Economy in a report released last week, economists said. These include ideas to boost innovation and help workers acquire relevant skills.



Last Friday's firebomb attack on a Hong Kong train injured 19 people. PHOTO: SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST



WORLD

HK train attack: Man charged

A 60-year-old man has been charged with arson after last week's firebomb attack on an MTR train that was heading to downtown Tsim Sha Tsui, reported Hong Kong media. Nineteen people were injured in the blaze. Three people, including a Taiwanese tourist, remain in critical condition with serious burns.

WORLD

ISIS grooming child terrorists

The threat presented by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is taking on a new form: child terrorists in contact with or inspired by the group. Even as it suffers setbacks on the battlefield in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is cultivating adolescents in the West.

OPINION

Europe may rebuff populists

With populists gaining ground and mainstream parties weakening, it may seem Europe's political system is collapsing from within. But Jonathan Eyal says the continent remains resilient and that this might be the year it surprises by rebuffing racist and nationalist politicians.

HOME

Finding jobs the millennial way

Millennials here - those in their late teens till around 30 years of age - believe internships, working on industry projects and taking part in competitions may work better in helping them secure jobs. This was among the findings of a survey done by a career-development portal.

HOME

Remembering fall of S'pore

On Feb 15, 1942, the British military commander in Singapore surrendered to the Japanese. Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, The Straits Times revisits the bunker where that decision was made, and sites that are haunting reminders of Japanese rule.

BUSINESS

Plans for more access to IPOs

Changes are under way to make initial public offerings (IPOs) more of a public affair by including more retail investors.

The bourse operator here is pushing ahead with plans to impose a minimum retail allocation for mainboard IPOs, a source close to the Singapore Exchange has said.

SPORTS

S'pore runners rejoice in HK

It was a double delight for Singapore runners Jasmine Goh and Rachel See as they both clocked personal best times at the Hong Kong marathon yesterday. As their times were under the SEA Games qualifying benchmark of 3hr 7min 14sec, they will be considered for selection for this year's Games.



The artefacts to be displayed in the US include a Chinese bronze mirror. PHOTO: ASIAN CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM



LIFE

S'pore's Tang treasures in US

Artefacts from a 1,200-year-old Arab dhow wrecked in South-east Asian waterswill be exhibited for the first time in the United States.

The showcase from March 7 to June 4 at the Asia Society Museum in New York is organised by the New York museum and Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum.

VIDEO

More than just monies

Journalist Bridget Tan explains how the Budget works. http://str.sg/4sjb

VIDEO

Dare to dream

Meet the village boy- turned-entrepreneur behind a $100m business. http://str.sg/4ekg