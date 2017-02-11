What's News: February 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump to stand by 'one China'

China has welcomed US President Donald Trump's assurance that he will adhere to the "one China" policy. In a move likely to soothe strained bilateral ties, Mr Trump agreed to honour the policy during a telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

$24m lost in cyber love scams

Commercial crime decreased overall last year, but some Internet scams are still areas of concern. Internet love scams, for instance, hit an all-time high, and the amount of money lost to cheats doubled from $12 million in 2015 to $24 million, with one person losing $1.7 million. Police urged people to be vigilant and not become victims.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

China hunts bourse 'big crocs'

The chief of China's stock market watchdog has indirectly confirmed that the mysterious disappearance from Hong Kong of billionaire Xiao Jianhua (photo) was part of a drive by the mainland authorities to capture "big crocodiles" on the bourses. China Securities and Regulatory Commission chairman Liu Shiyu said Beijing would not tolerate "skinning or sucking the blood of retail investors", with Mr Xiao reportedly being probed over the 2015 stock market turmoil.

WORLD

Man starts blaze on HK train

A man tried to hurl a petrol bomb on board a packed Hong Kong subway train during the evening rush hour yesterday, injuring at least 15 people. The man, who has been arrested on suspicion of arson, caught fire during the incident and suffered third-degree burns.

OPINION

Respect both China and Trump

A small state like Singapore needs to grow a thick skin and learn to get along with all powers, writes Professor Kishore Mahbubani. Singapore, he adds, must ignore rhetoric, focus on interests and treat both China and US President Donald Trump with respect.

HOME

Wet weather this weekend

Keep an umbrella handy while celebrating the last day of Chinese New Year today, as it is set to be windy with passing showers. A monsoon surge from tomorrow means more wind and rain are expected into the week, said The National Environment Agency.

HOME

Man had drugs sent via mail

A 28-year-old man living in Dalvey Road pleaded guilty to several drug offences, including importation. He ordered drugs online and had them sent over through the mail. Nicholas Chee Li-Yong was jailed for five years and eight months, and given 10 strokes of the cane.

BUSINESS

Redas seeks policy review

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore has called for a review of property tax policies, among other suggestions for the upcoming Budget. Its president, Mr Augustine Tan, also asked the Government to improve transparency in the property valuation process, as well as reduce business costs and regulatory fees.

SPORT

Lee-Frost rift deepens

World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei has said there is no turning back on his strained relationship with technical director Morten Frost of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). Lee, injured last Saturday when he slipped during practice after asking for carpets to be changed, said: "If BAM wants me to cool down and make peace with Morten, I don't think so."



The Lego Batman Movie is showing in cinemas here. PHOTO: WARNER BROS



LIFE

Lego movie actors' bromance

Actors Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis - who voice Batman and Joker respectively in the new animated comedy The Lego Batman Movie - have great chemistry. This came in handy when the two funny men improvised lines and had to flesh out the themes in Batman and Joker's love-hate relationship, they told The Straits Times.

WEB SPECIAL

Immigration battle

A US federal appeals court panel has kept the freeze on President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order. See the key takeaways. http://str.sg/4sV9

VIDEO

Soul queen

Aretha Franklin is to retire from recording music at age 75 this year, after one final album. Watch and hear her powerhouse hits. http://str.sg/4sVK