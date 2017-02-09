What's News: February 09, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Private school closures hit high

A record 25 private schools shut down last year, including some big names such as Nanyang Education Institute and M2 Academy on Orchard Road. With new and stricter rules coming up, even more are expected to close this year.



Mr Lim looking at a smartwatch at the Changi Airport career fair yesterday. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore's job creation target

Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said yesterday that Singapore aims to create about 25,000 to 40,000 jobs each year for the next three to five years. He also set out three key goals of his ministry this year. They include helping mid-level workers take on new careers in a different industry and placing older PMETs in jobs at SMEs that may require their expertise.

WORLD

Trouble within ISIS' ranks

A Belgian militant had a medical note saying he had back pain and would not join the battle. Several requested transfers to Syria. Others just simply refused to fight. Documents in an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria file hinted at signs of rebellion within the ranks of its foreign fighters in Mosul, Iraq.

WORLD

Hardline group in trouble

The tables appear to have turned against the Front Pembela Islam, the Muslim hardline group that has been leading street protests against Jakarta's governor. The police have banned the group from holding a rally on Saturday, and declared its spokesman a suspect for insulting Hindus in Bali.

OPINION

Protecting young suspects

Is a teen better accompanied by a stranger or a familiar person during a police interview? That is one of the questions being asked on a scheme to protect young suspects. Seow Bei Yi looks at such schemes abroad and what is best for Singapore.

HOME

Anti-dengue plan with bite

The use of male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria to control the spread of dengue has shown promise, said the National Environment Agency. After releases at one site, the viability of Aedes eggs collected there had dropped by about half.

HOME

Rise in online scams last year

Internet scams such as love scams or those involving conmen posing as Chinese officials continue to be of concern, in a rising trend that continued last year, said the Home Affairs Ministry. Various agencies are expected to issue their annual statistics from tomorrow.

BUSINESS

Social policy tweaks expected

Recent Budget announcements have given a safety net to vulnerable groups such as low-wage workers and senior citizens struggling to get by. With several key measures already in place, observers and MPs expect only tweaks to be made to social policies in Budget 2017.

SPORT

New swing from golfer Ko?

Golf fans in Singapore can look forward to trying to identify the remodelled swing of world No. 1 Lydia Ko next month when she takes part in the HSBC Women's Champions at Sentosa Golf Club. The 19-year-old New Zealander revealed that she has appointed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach.

LIFE

Gems inspired by K-dramas

Local jeweller Citigems, riding on the popularity of Korean fashion, is making replicas of the jewellery in hit Korean dramas. The pieces include the teardrop-shaped locket featured in last year's drama Cinderella And Four Knights.

