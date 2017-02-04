What's News: February 02, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

New vision for hawker centres

Imagine hawker centres with free Wi-Fi and vacant stalls that allow aspiring hawkers to try the trade. These were mooted by the Hawker Centre 3.0 Committee, tasked to breathe life into a sector that will see 20 more hawker centres built by 2027.

Killer loses bid to escape death

A policeman failed in his appeal against the death sentence for killing a car workshop owner and his son during a robbery in 2013. Iskandar Rahmat had claimed he was acting in self-defence, but the three-judge court rejected his contentions as unbelievable.



Mr Mattis meeting Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo yesterday. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



US 'with Japan' on defence

US Defence Secretary James Mattis said yesterday that the United States stands "100 per cent" with Japan, while on a visit meant to confirm the importance of the countries' security alliance. Kyodo news agency, citing an unidentified source, said the US defence commitment extended to disputed islands - known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China - in the East China Sea.

Machete attack at Louvre

A French soldier patrolling at the Louvre museum in Paris yesterday shot and seriously injured a machete-wielding man who yelled "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great") as he attacked security forces. A soldier was "lightly injured", while the attacker was in a serious condition, security forces said.

Power corrupts? It depends

Counter to common belief, power does not always corrupt, writes Professor David Chan. Studies show that power reveals a person's true nature. So, does that mean disaster when a person of bad character occupies a powerful position?

Red Dot to turn white again

Painted red to house the Red Dot Design Museum in 2005, the conservation building at 28, Maxwell Road, will be restored to its original off-white hue when the Ministry of Law takes it over as part of the expanded Maxwell Chambers next door.

MPs to ask about TPP future

Parliament will sit on Monday, and one concern of MPs is Singapore's next move following the United States' decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact. MPs will also debate changes to the way presidential elections are run.

Ezra warns of write-down

Offshore oil services firm Ezra Holdings warns it may have to take a US$170 million (S$240 million) write-down over its exposure to joint venture Emas Chiyoda Subsea. Ezra says it is reviewing all options to restructure its businesses, operations and balance sheet.

Straight talk, and action

Straight-talking national bowler New Hui Fen insists she is just being honest and not belligerent when approaching any issue. Last year, the Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominee let her form speak for itself on the lanes, becoming the first Singaporean to win the prestigious PWBA Tour Championship.

Hospital with a tragic past

The Alexandra Hospital feels more like a chalet than a hospital. It has wide and airy corridors and a main entrance that overlooks a butterfly garden. But beneath the serenity lies an unsettling history - staff and patients there were massacred by Japanese troops during the Japanese invasion on Feb 14, 1942.

Flipping out

Bounce, flip, tumble and fall. Watch journalist Bridget Tan reach a new high with her adventure at the trampoline park. http://str.sg/bridgetbounce

Shak, rattle and roll

"Straight up, I am just very scared to put out my music." Shak'thiya Subramaniamm, or Shak, plays his songs in ST Sessions. http://str.sg/sessionsshak