What's News: February 01, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump set to nominate judge

President Donald Trump is set to nominate a conservative to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat today, a move likely to trigger more protests amid a furore over his immigration order. On Monday, he fired Acting US Attorney-General Sally Yates for defying the controversial order.

TOP OF THE NEWS

China to aid Duterte's plans

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed an ambitious infrastructure development programme involving heavy Chinese investment to diversify the country's narrow-based economy.

Spending of over $200 billion has been targeted for road and railway networks, and construction of dams, among other projects.



A Quebec policeman helping a woman after Sunday's attack on the mosque. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Quebec hit: Student charged

A Canadian university student with far-right leanings has been charged following an assault on a mosque in Quebec that left six dead and five seriously wounded. Alexandre Bisonette, 27, was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and five counts of attempted murder. A second suspect was released after it was found he was just providing aid to the victims.

WORLD

Cleric faces sex chat probe

Already on the defensive over allegations that he insulted the state ideology and founding president Sukarno, Indonesian hardline cleric Rizieq Shihab is now being investigated by the police over alleged online sex chats on WhatsApp.

OPINION

Reviewing quarterly reports

The United Kingdom has done it. Should Singapore also do away with quarterly reporting for companies? Several changes in the financial reporting regime now make quarterly reporting less essential a safeguard for investors, says business editor Lee Sushyan.

HOME

Docs trained in acupuncture

Western-trained doctors and dentists are increasingly getting trained in acupuncture, although they may not use it in their practice. Some 130 are certified, and many say they do it so they communicate better with patients who use traditional Chinese medicine.

HOME

DBSS flat fetches $1.18m

A five-room penthouse, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme flat in the 480-unit Natura Loft project in Bishan, has sold for $1.18 million. It is the priciest public housing resale deal to date, beating a Pinnacle @ Duxton HDB unit which sold for $1.12 million last September.

BUSINESS

Pick-up in bank loans

Banks here gave out more loans in December compared with the same month a year earlier, with business loans recording the first year-on- year increase in 16 months.

This turnaround reflects the brighter economic outlook and stronger business confidence, economists said.

SPORT

Cavs in surprise loss to Mavs

The lowly placed Dallas Mavericks added to the Cleveland Cavaliers' woes with an unexpected 104-97 victory on Monday. LeBron James, still smarting from the perception that the Cavs' management needs to bolster their troops, scored 23 points for the Cavs. For the surprise winners, it was a rookie, Yogi Ferrell, signed on a 10-day contract, who helped seal the victory.



PHOTO: FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS



LIFE

Counter-terror drama returns

The creators of 24, the iconic counter-terrorism espionage drama series, have come up with a spin-off, 24: Legacy. Actor Corey Hawkins (photo) takes over from Kiefer Sutherland, who played counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in the original. The two-part premiere airs in Singapore on Monday and Tuesday.

VIDEO

President's orders

"Executive orders" has become one of the hottest phrases in the past week, thanks to United States President Donald Trump. What are they, exactly? http://str.sg/4mjj

VIDEO

Mad about red packets

Meet the collector who has amassed some 100,000 hongbao over 15 years. http://str.sg/4mHW