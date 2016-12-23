What's News: December 23, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

On high alert for the holidays

Malaysia is on high alert for the festive season - with armed soldiers making their presence felt at shopping malls, clubs and hotels - after Indonesia foiled a planned Christmas Day bombing.

Meanwhile, Indonesia will deploy 155,000 officers to secure the country during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More activities at Countdown

Revellers at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2017 can look forward to a wider range of activities stretching from the bay to the Civic District and the Singapore River. The New Year's Eve countdown will climax with an eight-minute fireworks display, integrated for the first time with lights, lasers and flames.



Dr Navarro (centre) will head a newly created White House National Trade Council. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



WORLD

Trade adviser is China hawk

The appointment of Dr Peter Navarro as a senior trade adviser by US President-elect Donald Trump confirms that the incoming administration will take a hard line on trade, especially against China. Dr Navarro, who wrote the book Death By China in 2011, is a vocal critic of the TPP free trade pact.

WORLD

Extreme warmth in the Arctic

A period of extreme warmth in the Arctic over the past two months has startled scientists, who warn that the high temperatures may lead to record-low ice coverage next summer and even more warming in a region that is already among the hardest hit by climate change.

OPINION

Modi's top priority next year

Mr Narendra Modi's India has an economy that has grown at a steady clip this year and a resilient political system, writes Professor Subrata K. Mitra. Its top priority in the new year must be to reset ties with China on the basis of mutual respect, and let go of the scars of the past.

HOME

New leadership tier in NTUC

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has created a new tier in its upper echelons, in a bid to meet the needs of a more diverse labour force. It will likely be filled by four assistant directors-general, including former labour MP Yeo Guat Kwang and labour MP Ang Hin Kee.

HOME

Sikhs gather for festival

Thousands of Sikhs from around the region will gather in Singapore for the local community's largest event of the year - Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar. The four-day free event, beginning today at the Singapore Expo, is open to the public and will feature Sikh music and history.

BUSINESS

Consumer staples do well

Consumer staples proved to be the best performers among the smaller firms listed on the Singapore Exchange this year.

Among the top five performers under the FTSE ST Small Cap Index, three of them - Best World International, Japfa and Super Group - are from the consumer staples sector.

SPORT

Mourinho too young for China

Jose Mourinho is not tempted by the riches of the Chinese Super League and considers himself, at 53, too young to move there.

Six months into his three-year Manchester United contract, he expects to be managing at top-level European football for a long time. He said: "I want to stay in the most difficult place to win."



Sonny Liew's graphic novel was on The Economist's Books of Year 2016. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



LIFE

Global acclaim for local novel

Local graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew has won numerous accolades from international publications this year. It was on The Economist magazine's Books of Year 2016, and picked as one of the year's best graphic novels by media outlets like The Washington Post.

VIDEO

Take Two in love

Home-grown indie group Take Two sing of love on the MRT in the latest episode of ST Sessions. http://str.sg/st-sessions

VIDEO

Little Johor in S’pore

Rochor Centre’s nickname used to be Little Johor, plus other interesting facts about the soon to be demolished landmark. http://str.sg/5rochor