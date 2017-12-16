What's News: December 16, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore's biggest data breach

Personal information of 380,000 Uber users here, including their names, e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers, were exposed when the ride-sharing firm's data was hacked last year, it said yesterday. This is Singapore's largest data breach to date. The incident is being investigated by the authorities, including if the company had breached any laws.

TOP OF THE NEWS

EU nations ink defence pact

The European Union's 25 nations have inked a pact to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together. The move, 70 years in the making, aims to end the squandering of billions of euros by splintered defence policies, and lower Europe's heavy reliance on the United States. The US-led Nato backs the project, but its chief warned against duplication.

WORLD

Check on Japan's bullet trains

Japan has ordered rail companies to conduct urgent inspections of all 4,800 bullet trains in service nationwide, after a train was pulled from service mid-journey this week due to a crack in the chassis as well as an oil leak.

WORLD

Aussie report on child abuse

Australia should force religious leaders to report child abuse, including Catholic priests told of abuse in the confessional, said a report that detailed institutional abuse, particularly in the Catholic Church. The report followed a five-year probe, one of the biggest inquiries into child abuse.

OPINION

Slippery slope of euthanasia

The Australian state of Victoria has legalised assisted suicide but the debate is not over. More thought should be given to palliative care as concerns about the slippery slope of euthanasia are real, says Dr Chong Siow Ann.

HOME

Limited LRT service on Sundays

Longer travelling times are expected on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT on six Sundays in January and February. To allow maintenance and upgrading work, only one platform will be working on some segments of the network between 5.30am and 7am.

HOME

Museum shop item draws flak

A printed cushion on sale at the Air Force Museum gift shop has sparked comments for featuring a Japanese World War II dive bomber set against the backdrop of a Japanese flag. The shop said it was ordered by someone who never came back for it and that it will be removed.

BUSINESS

Home sales hit a slow patch

Transactions of new private homes last month inched up just 3.3 per cent to 785 units, compared with the 760 moved in October, as the property market enters the traditional year-end lull.

Meanwhile, sales of new executive condominium units fell by 30 per cent from October to 148 units - the lowest monthly tally since February last year.

SPORT

James equals legend's tally

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-112 on Thursday, as LeBron James equalled NBA legend Larry Bird with his 59th career triple-double.

"He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game," he said of Bird. James, who had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against the Lakers, achieved his tally in 15 seasons, while Bird did so in 13 with the Boston Celtics.

LIFE

A Porsche for second life

After a mild stroke, tutor Anthony Fok decided to live it up a bit and bought himself a red Porsche Panamera S, which now has an "8888" registration plate.

Mr Fok, 33, sometimes gives his students a spin in his sporty, yet very comfortable, car.

VIDEO

Musical curveball

MICROSITE

Yuletide cheer

