What's News: December 01, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

$500m for flood prevention

National water agency PUB said another $500 million will be spent on making monsoon drains and canals bigger, and fortifying older structures, for instance, in a massive upgrade of Singapore's drainage network. The money will be channelled into ongoing projects at 75 spots islandwide, as well as those at 16 new locations.

PMET jobless rate dips

The unemployment rate dipped from 3.1 per cent last year to 3 per cent this year for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). The figures are from the labour force survey of Singaporeans and permanent residents released by the Manpower Ministry yesterday.

WORLD

Indonesia faces heavy rainfall

The Indonesian government has made preparations to deal with potential floods and landslides as the nation braces itself for heavy rainfall, which is forecast to drench the country in the next three months. Meanwhile, floods also hit southern Thailand this week, killing five people, with photos of waterlogged roads being spread on social media.

WORLD

Firms team up to woo S-E Asia

One is a Chinese behemoth, while the other is a home-grown outfit with a presence in China and the Asia-Pacific. Instead of competing, the two logistics firms, Forchn Holdings and YCH Group, are teaming up to expand across South-east Asia, leveraging on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

OPINION

Asean risks losing relevance

Asean's response to the Rohingya crisis has been sorely inadequate. All the talk about Asean's centrality in Asian affairs is just a chimera if the grouping cannot be counted on over key issues that concern it, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Hawkers moving to new site

Most of the 68 hawkers who are relocating to Marsiling Mall from the Old Woodlands Town Centre will start operating at their new premises on Dec 15. Stallholders had to vacate their premises by yesterday.

BUSINESS

Group plans big India project

A Singaporean consortium comprising Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development is building a "catalytic development" in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to draw investment. The plan will likely involve erecting a multi-storey building in what will probably be afinancial district.

SPORT

All eyes on World Cup draw

The Kremlin will host the 2018 World Cup draw today, and the stars expected to take centre stage in Russia will be watching the glittering ceremony with interest.

Brazil's Neymar will be among the millions of viewers. "We're going to put some popcorn in the microwave, and call family and friends," he said.

Brazil, revitalised after their nightmare 7-1 defeat to Germany on home soil in the 2014 World Cup, are seeking a record-extending sixth title.

LIFE

Asian horror to air on HBO

Folklore, a six-part anthology featuring spooky tales from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, will air on HBO platforms next year.

Singaporean film-maker Eric Khoo will direct an episode, and is also the series creator and showrunner.

His pitch to HBO Asia was to make a show "with all the famous ghouls from each country".

VIDEO

Living dangerously

Adventurer Mike Horn has swum down the Amazon River solo and trekked to the North Pole in total darkness. He is now on an epic Pole2Pole expedition. str.sg/okAw

VIDEO

West side story

Western Australia's Coral Coast is pretty, but beyond the stunning scenery are adventures, sightings of prehistoric life, wildlife and beer. str.sg/okQr