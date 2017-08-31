What's News: August 31, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

N. Korea: More missiles to come

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that more missile tests are on the cards, saying its latest launch on Tuesday was like a "real war" and a prelude to further action against the United States territory of Guam. His comments came as leaders around the world discussed how to deal with the escalation in tensions.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Harvey back with a vengeance

The devastating storm once known as Hurricane Harvey, already the biggest rainstorm in the history of the continental United States, made landfall yet again yesterday morning to bring another punishing wave of rain into Texas and Louisiana. Five days after roaring ashore near Houston, Harvey has left behind a mounting death toll of at least 22 people.

WORLD

KL burns illegal fishing boats

Malaysia's coast guard agency yesterday torched two foreign fishing boats caught in its waters, stepping up the government's response to illegal fishing and following in the footsteps of Indonesia, which blows up such vessels. Both vessels were set ablaze off the coast of Kelantan.

WORLD

Migrants boost Aussie towns

In recent years, migrants have helped to prevent long-term declines in the populations of many small towns in Australia. To boost small towns and rural communities, the federal government has been pushing, since 2004, to resettle migrants in regional areas.

OPINION

New spin on tourism campaign

The buzz around a new tagline to promote Singapore, Passion Made Possible, is no bad thing, given how the new campaign is a departure from the past by promoting not tourist attractions but the spirit of a nation, writes assistant Life editor Jessica Lim.

HOME

Rules on additional work

Civil servants must declare work that earns them extra income and seek permission to carry it out. The Public Service Division said this following news that the Singapore Armed Forces had fined a staff sergeant $2,000 for giving 140 rides using the GrabHitch app.

HOME

Sexual predators lurk online

One in six sexual assault cases that Aware handled last year involved some form of technology. These ranged from the online dissemination of nude photos of the victim to harassment with text messages. In some cases, victims met their perpetrators online.

BUSINESS

Luxury unit sold at $4m loss

A waterway-facing luxury apartment at Seascape in Sentosa Cove, owned by Dyna-Mac Holdings chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong, has been sold at a loss of nearly $4 million.

Mr Lim bought the 4,069 sq ft unit for about $12.8 million in 2010 but sold it last month for $9 million.

SPORT

Scale new heights, TeamSG

After Team Singapore received an A- grade from chef de mission Milan Kwee for their strong showing at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, senior sports officials urged athletes to replicate their regional successes at next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia and Asian Games in Indonesia.

LIFE

Sculptor's universal message

Beijing-based sculptor Chen Wenling has been busy with large monumental pieces, which are displayed in numerous Chinese cities such as Chengdu, Xi'an and Shanghai, as well as at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Chen's preference for these larger-than-life pieces stems from his belief that his message is universal and not just for the few who can afford to buy his work.

