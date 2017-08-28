What's News: August 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Harvey batters central Texas

Tropical Storm Harvey lashed central Texas with torrential rains yesterday, unleashing "catastrophic" floods after the megastorm - the most powerful to hit the United States since 2005 - left a deadly trail of devastation along the Gulf Coast. The storm has caused at least five deaths since making landfall late last Friday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Find your car easily at airport

Many have experienced the frustration of wandering around a carpark looking for their cars. Changi Airport's new Video-based Parking Guidance System has solved this problem. It uses video analytics to give drivers a foolproof way to find their cars if they forget where they have parked. The technology also makes it easier for staff to monitor the parking behaviour of drivers.

WORLD

N. Korea keeps up pressure

A day after firing three short-range missiles that could strike United States military bases deep in the South, North Korea yesterday again blasted the ongoing military drills between the two allies.

WORLD

Myanmar evacuates 4,000

Myanmar's government said it has evacuated at least 4,000 non-Muslim villagers amid ongoing clashes in north-western Rakhine state, as thousands more Rohingya Muslims sought to flee across the border to Bangladesh yesterday. The death toll from violence that erupted last Friday with attacks by Rohingya insurgents stands at 98.

OPINION

National reputation matters

National reputations make a difference to trade - would you buy a French- or Lithuanian-made handbag? Countries need to deal with reputations and the risks they pose, says Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Service learning at varsities

The People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) is extending its service learning programme to institutions of higher learning here, allowing students to continue to contribute to society and be active in the community in their university years.

HOME

Affordable gym in CBD

Workers in the Central Business District (CBD) will be able to work out in a more affordable gym when the Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre is refurbished in a year's time. The new centre, ImPAct @Hong Lim Green, will span two floors and over 1,500 sq m.

BUSINESS

HSBC 'back in growth mode' here

British bank HSBC is now "back in growth mode" in Singapore after investing heavily in turning around revenue and profitability, said a top executive. Despite a competitive retail market, the bank has high hopes for its business here, said Mr Anurag Mathur, head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC Bank (Singapore).

SPORT

Silver for oldest medallist

Lee Yuan Min, 59, is currently Team Singapore's oldest medallist at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, after taking silver in the men's singles final of the lawn bowls. "I can stand a little taller among my fellow bowlers, even though I'm not very tall," quipped the 1.7m Lee. Based in Hong Kong since 1989, he started bowling only at 40 after he saw a junk fax advertising introductory lessons.

LIFE

Art for new Jurong residents

As part of the Art For Our Homes initiative, a total of 300 limited edition prints were produced by STPI and mounted by Q Framing. The prints will be distributed to selected new residents in Jurong GRC throughout the year.

VIDEO

The world in 2 square miles

United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh visits Hamtramck, America's first Muslim-majority city. http://str.sg/4HUw

VIDEO

Horror haunts

Lifestyle correspondent Benson Ang visited 12 locations where the hit American TV series American Horror Story was filmed. See six of the best. http://str.sg/4H3Z