What's News: August 26, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

CBD at Jurong Lake District

The country's second Central Business District is slated to be the Jurong Lake District, which could yield some 100,000 new jobs due to its proximity to the upcoming KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminus and Tuas megaport, based on a draft masterplan made public yesterday.

E-registration trial for polls

The Elections Department will trial a new electronic registration system in three constituencies during the presidential election next month. It will allow election officials to scan the barcodes on voters' identity cards, reducing the time and manpower needed to register them at polling stations.

WORLD

Final stage of battle 'nearing'

With the retaking of Marawi city's grand mosque early on Thursday, the Philippine military said yesterday it has finally tipped the scales and is nearing the final stage of the campaign against an uprising by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-linked militants seeking a foothold in South-east Asia. The mosque was used by militants as a holding area for their hostages.

'Fake-news factory' probed

Indonesian police are investigating alleged links between what it called a "fake-news factory" and a handful of people who had played roles in protests against former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The syndicate charged 70 million rupiah (S$7,100) for each project spreading a series of hoaxes.

OPINION

Building solidarity in S'pore

Singapore has managed to build a harmonious interracial society. Next is to build solidarity, so that all Singaporeans have confidence that their skills will be evaluated on merit and not on stereotypes, said Kishore Mahbubani.

HOME

Praise for new S'pore slogan

Singapore's new branding, Passion Made Possible, has earned praise from industry players, who say it shifts the focus to the heart and soul of the nation. Tourists, however, were more guarded, with one saying the meaning could be misconstrued.

Emergency drill at sea

An annual sea exercise involving 18 agencies and companies, including the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, took place yesterday at the eastern anchorage. The half-day exercise was to demonstrate the readiness of agencies in responding to incidents in Singapore waters.

BUSINESS

Toronto property prices slide

The sharp reversal in Toronto's home prices has thrown Canada's biggest property market into chaos, with scores of buyers desperate to get out of deals. Much of that turmoil is not just down to those who bid at the peak and now want to get out of a deal, but also to lenders tightening credit and property appraisers lowering their valuations.

SPORT

Shooting gold for S'pore

Martina Lindsay Veloso won Singapore's first shooting gold at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games yesterday, despite a rifle malfunction in the preliminary rounds. The 17-year-old won the women's 10m air rifle with a Games-record score of 247.7. Compatriot Jasmine Ser (247.3) won the silver, while Thailand's Nawinda Kasemkiatthai (221.7) took the bronze.

LIFE

Air-con fuelling energy crisis

Heavy use of air-conditioning, which has led to the creation of artificially cooled indoor climates, has fuelled an environmental crisis, said Cambridge University's professor of architecture Alan Short. His views are captured in his book, The Recovery Of Natural Environments In Architecture: Air, Comfort And Climate.

INTERACTIVE

Sugar in your drinks

There is more sugar in that can of soft drink than you think. Find out how much at str.sg/sugarydrinksquiz

VIDEO

Classic kick flick

Karate man Peter Chong talks about how he became the star of Ring Of Fury, a once-banned, now-restored 1973 gongfu film. str.sg/karateman