What's News: August 19, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Bigger Spain attack thwarted

Spanish police say the terrorists behind vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in Spain may have been plotting a bigger attack with explosives.

However, the plans were thwarted when the explosives detonated prematurely.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Li Shengwu 'feared detention'

Mr Li Shengwu, nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said he left Singapore because his friends were concerned he might be detained by the authorities in a contempt-of-court case. Mr Li, 32, a junior fellow at Harvard University, however, declined to identify his friends or disclose if they had specific information.

WORLD

25 more killed in war on drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war against drugs claimed 25 more drug suspects' lives across metropolitan Manila between Thursday night and early yesterday. That has taken the total number of people killed this week to 85 as Mr Duterte cheered on lawmen involved in the operation with promises of immunity, commendation and rewards.

WORLD

US issues warning to N. Korea

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has warned of "strong military consequences" if North Korea launches a missile strike at the United States or its allies. He made the declaration at the first "two-plus-two talks" between the US and Japan since April 2015.

OPINION

Humour may hurt

Politicians don't always pay enough attention to what people are laughing about, contends Professor David Chan in an essay on sociopolitical humour. While humour de-stresses people, it can also spread falsehoods and breed cynicism, he warns.

HOME

E-learning portal crashes

The MC Online e-learning portal crashed for two days from Thursday when some 200,000 students tried to access it. The portal is hosted by Marshall Cavendish Education, the largest e-learning services provider for Ministry of Education schools.

HOME

Police report over upskirt ads

An all-girls school has made a police report and told parents about online ads asking students for "upskirt videos" of themselves. The ads were posted on shopping apps Carousell and Locanto, and have been removed. The advertiser offered $30 to $60 for the videos.

BUSINESS

Surge in social enterprises

A growing number of entrepreneurs here are working to make the world a better place through business. The number of social enterprises registered with the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise has grown from 303 last year to 401 today. Of these, more than half are start-ups which have been operating as social enterprises for less than a year.

SPORT

Youngest Quah now a Star

Quah Jing Wen, 16, who will be contesting eight events at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, has won The Straits Times Star of the Month award for July. Last month, she was the Republic's top performer at the Commonwealth Youth Games, winning five golds and a silver to emerge from the shadows of her older siblings Quah Ting Wen and Quah Zheng Wen.

LIFE

Tokyo hosts S'pore: Inside Out

Bank Gallery, an exhibition space in the trendy Omotesando district in Tokyo, will be the stage for a cross-country creative collaboration next weekend. Thirteen Singaporean and Japanese creatives will put on installations and performances for the second edition of Singapore: Inside Out.

QUIZ

Heard at the rally

What was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referring to in these quotes from past National Day Rally speeches? Take the quiz at str.sg/ndr2017quiz

VIDEO

Back to the vault

Singapore's top female pole vaulter Rachel Yang did not let a knee injury hobble her chances to compete at the SEA Games. str.sg/vaulter