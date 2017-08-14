What's News: August 14, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS
Singapore's great port migration - with major implications for shipping and real estate here - has hit a key milestone ahead of schedule. Port operator PSA has now moved all its 500 staff from Tanjong Pagar Terminal to the newer Pasir Panjang Terminal.
New farmland for growing leafy vegetables will be released later this month and, for the first time, the 12 plots will be tendered out on concept alone, and not price. Land price will be fixed by the Government, but applicants must demonstrate their ability to run a viable agricultural business.
WORLD
Latin American countries have come out strongly against US President Donald Trump's threat of military action against Venezuela, after months of attacking unpopular President Nicolas Maduro. Mr Trump's assertion may bring some respite for Mr Maduro just as Venezuela was on the verge of becoming an international pariah due to a perceived power grab by the ruling Socialists.
Malaysia detained 350 migrant workers yesterday in the third mass security sweep by the authorities in a week, ahead of the SEA Games on Saturday. Four samurai swords and a sledgehammer were recovered at the premises where one suspect worked.
OPINION
Russia sets sights on S-E Asia
Russia has been on the move in South-east Asia, making up for its long neglect of Asia, writes Europe Correspondent Jonathan Eyal. Its overtures include offers of weapons sales. The driving force? President Vladimir Putin's bid for global influence.
HOME
More than 950 investors from Singapore were victims of a Ponzi scheme encouraging them to invest in property developments in Australia. The Macro Group of companies was ordered to wind up last month after collecting over A$110 million (S$119 million).
Cigarettes sold in Singapore may contain less nicotine in future, as the authorities monitor efforts in the United States to reduce the amount of the addictive substance in cigarettes. The Health Ministry has limited nicotine yields in each cigarette to 1mg in Singapore.
BUSINESS
The percentage of businesses and companies shutting down has increased in recent years amid a challenging economic environment , according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The retail sector was one of the hardest hit, said the study.
SPORT
With their eyes firmly focused on the Wanamaker Trophy, unheralded American golfers Kevin Kisner and Chris Stroud completely overshadowed the efforts of Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy at the US PGA Championship. Spieth's hopes of breaking Tiger Woods' record as the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam were in tatters as he began the final round 10 shots adrift of Kisner.
LIFE
A record number of young singers and songwriters took part in this year's National Schools Xinyao Singing and Songwriting Competition. Seventy-five new songs were written this year, more than double the number last year, while the solo singing category saw 109 participants, up from 85 the year before.
VIDEO
Still, life
Photographer Alan Lee is dying. But he has one more photography exhibition to share: 19 pictures of his fellow patients at the Assisi Hospice. http://str.sg/4KLx
WEB SPECIAL
The bare necessities
Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun reveals five gadgets she must have in her kitchen, and the five essentials she always stocks in her pantry. http://str.sg/4zRB