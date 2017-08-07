What's News: August 07, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

China upbeat on UN sanctions

China has expressed confidence that new United Nations sanctions, which could cost North Korea US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) a year, would help bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table to end its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. It added that while sanctions are needed, they are not the ultimate goal.

TOP OF THE NEWS

COC framework on S. China Sea

Foreign ministers from South-east Asia and China have adopted the framework of a code of conduct (COC) to manage disputes in the South China Sea, paving the way for negotiations on an actual code to take place by year's end. Finalising the COC has acquired urgency after a series of confrontations over competing claims to the South China Sea.

WORLD

Aussie military aims for diversity

In its latest ad campaign to sign up new soldiers, the Australian Defence Force seeks to boost the recruitment of minorities, including Indians, and address the military's ongoing struggle to properly reflect the nation's multicultural character.

WORLD

China tightens grip on Web

Enterprising Internet users in China fear the tools they use to tunnel through the country's "Great Firewall" may soon disappear, as Beijing tightens its grip on the Web. Tens of millions of people are estimated to use virtual private networks to bypass Chinese restrictions, getting access to blocked websites such as Facebook.

OPINION

A new Cold War brewing?

The United States is gripped in hysteria over Russia, locking the two countries into Cold War-style conflicts that could take decades to unravel, says Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Cheers for window grille move

Apartment owners are cheering a proposed amendment to the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act that would forbid management corporations from disallowing home owners from installing window grilles.

HOME

Digital SPH papers at CC

A tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings and the Geylang West Community Club means residents using the club will be able to catch up on the news using tablets. The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu are available via six tablets, besides physical copies of the papers.

BUSINESS

Courts to revamp 7 stores

Courts Asia is planning a $10 million overhaul of seven of its 15 outlets here, in a bid to stand out in the highly competitive retail scene. The company is also enhancing in-store experiences and online offerings, its new country chief executive, Mr Ben Tan, told The Straits Times.

SPORT

Winner Gatlin honours Bolt

American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who won the showdown with Usain Bolt in the latter's final 100m race at the London world championships on Saturday, has paid tribute to the Jamaican. Gatlin said: "Usain has accomplished so much in our sport and inspired others." He also dropped to his knees to bow to Bolt, who said: "I am just disappointed I couldn't do better."

LIFE

Brewing up big plans

No Signboard Seafood has acquired Singapore-based brewery Draft Denmark, a move led by the restaurant chain's chief executive, Mr Sam Lim. The 40-year-old, who took over the running of the family-owned business in 1998, hopes to push the boundaries of flavours in beers. He also aims to widen the brewery's distribution reach.

VIDEO

Two for the road

Married couple Rosalind Ng and Poh Yu Seung have hit the road on their motorcycles to more than 10 countries. str.sg/bikepair

VIDEO

Comforts of home

Ren Ci Hospital's staff stayed overnight at the new Ang Mo Kio nursing home, which is purpose-built to look like Housing Board flats. str.sg/rencihome