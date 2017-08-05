What's News: August 05, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Singapore bans academic

A China-born academic from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Dr Huang Jing, 60, had his permanent residency cancelled yesterday for working with a foreign government to influence Singapore's foreign policy and public opinion. Dr Huang and his wife are also permanently banned from Singapore.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Halimah busy with events

Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob's appearance at the dinner and dance of the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries union capped a busy few weeks for her.

She said she is still mulling over whether to run in next month's presidential election.

WORLD

Mahathir's race in spotlight

Malaysians have become used to rising pre-election racial rhetoric. But eyebrows were raised last Sunday when Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accused opposition chief Mahathir Mohamad (above) of having an Indian father. Analysts believe his bid to undermine Tun Dr Mahathir's "Malayness" plays into the former premier's hands.

WORLD

China drill over 'harmful' sites

China has held a drill with Internet service providers to practise taking down websites deemed harmful, as the country's censors tighten control ahead of a five-yearly political reshuffle later this year. Several service providers warned users of possible service disruptions on Thursday afternoon.

OPINION

S'pore punches above weight

Singapore may be territorially challenged but, on some measures, it outperforms bigger countries, and Singaporeans can be quietly proud of these achievements, Professor Tommy Koh writes ahead of National Day.

HOME

Exam questions found online

Students taking a Master of Business Administration programme jointly offered by Singapore Management University and a school in Spain may have grades in two courses revised. Some questions in online exams were identical to those offered by test banks available online.

HOME

SIA no-pay leave: 400 apply

More than 400 Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew have applied for no-pay leave, after the airline asked for volunteers to do so to address a temporary manpower surplus later this year. SIA also told its 8,200 cabin crew that training would be stepped up.

BUSINESS

DBS' Q2 earnings up 8%

DBS Group is enjoying strong growth momentum in its key businesses, but asset quality pressures will continue in its oil and gas loanbook, chief executive Piyush Gupta said after unveiling the bank's second-quarter earnings, which rose 8 per cent to $1.14 billion.

Its net interest income climbed 3 per cent to $1.89 billion.

SPORT

Wie leads Open with record

Michelle Wie had nine birdies in a course-record 64 at Kingsbarns to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Women's British Open on Thursday. Wie, who benefited from an early tee time, was cautious in analysing her performance, saying: "I have had a lot of injuries the last two years, and I was starting to take things too seriously."

LIFE

TV star Moss on a roll

Actress Elisabeth Moss, who has turned in one critically acclaimed drama after another like Mad Men (2007 to 2015), has unerring taste in picking projects. The recently launched Handmaid's Tale bagged her 13 Emmy nominations, including Best Dramatic Actress. The 35-year-old looks set to score another critical hit with Top Of The Lake: China Girl.

WEB SPECIAL

In her kitchen

ST's Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun, who has a new book of recipes called Hunger Management, picks her 10 kitchen must-haves. str.sg/kitchenkit

VIDEO

Child of war

Retired teacher Si-Hoe Sing Sow, 83, recalls what life was like during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore. http://str.sg/warstory