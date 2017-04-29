What's News: April 29, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Job woes, but economy grows

Unemployment in Singapore has risen and could rise further, as some sectors of the economy continue to struggle, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said. But the economy is still growing, he noted in a May Day message, calling on workers to adapt and businesses to transform to seize opportunities being created.

Pace of property slump slows

Prices fell across the private residential, commercial and resale public housing segments in the first quarter, with the losing streak for private homes extending to 14 quarters - the longest slump in 13 years. But analysts said the slower pace of decline and brisk sales in the first quarter suggest the market could bottom out this year.



Anti-riot police near the Asean Summit venue in Manila yesterday. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Asean aims to seal trade pact

Asean leaders aim to conclude a region-wide trade pact by the end of this year, the bloc's secretary-general, Mr Le Luong Minh, has said. Leaders including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take stock of progress on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership when they meet in Manila today amid a climate of protectionism globally.

Concert hurt PAS-PKR ties

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has cited a concert by American pop star Selena Gomez in Selangor last year as one reason why the Islamic party should sever ties with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), with which it has jointly ruled the state alongside the Democratic Action Party since 2008.

OPINION

Need for vaccinations

The number of parents in Singapore who choose not to have their children vaccinated has risen. This can affect the community as a whole due to a phenomenon known as herd immunity, writes Professor Chong Siow Ann.

HOME

Doubts over charity drives

Appeals purporting to collect used items for overseas charities have raised questions. In at least three drives since last October, fliers sent to homes asked residents to leave items outside their doors at a given time and date. One charity says these drives are not legitimate.

HOME

NUS data protection breach

The National University of Singapore(NUS) has been given 120 days to ensure all its students in leadership roles are trained in personal data protection. The deadline comes after it was found to have breached the Personal Data Protection Act this week.

BUSINESS

Sabana Reit manager safe

An attempt by frustrated minority shareholders to fire the manager of Sabana Shariah-compliant Reit was thwarted by large investors at a dramatic three-hour extraordinary general meeting yesterday. The Reit's sponsor, Vibrant Group, and others holding large blocks of units fended off the challenge.



ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



SPORT

Yip to lead Dubai para team

Three-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu (above) was yesterday named as chef de mission (CDM) for the Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Dubai from Dec 10 to 14. The para swimmer, 25, will be the Republic's youngest CDM. The Singapore National Paralympic Council also named Yip as an "athlete mentor" for the September Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

LIFE

15 films to inspire S'poreans

Fifteen film-makers - including Eric Khoo and Kelvin Tong - have signed up for a short film project, scheduled to be released online and on traditional platforms from June till the end of next year. It will be an antidote to the negative videos out there on Singaporeans behaving shamefully, say organisers.

VIDEO

Sure shiok one

Belgian tennis player and former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters wraps her tongue around some familiar Singlish phrases. str.sg/kimsinglish

VIDEO

Tunnel vision

Take a drive through the 1.4km Sentosa Gateway Tunnel, which links the island to the mainland. str.sg/gatetunnel