What's News: April 20, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Small gains for Abe in US talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump remain at odds over trade issues, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, after two days of talks.

But Mr Trump assured Mr Abe that he would raise the issue of Japanese abductees when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.

NTUC taps data analytics

NTUC has a new unit to evaluate members' data so that it can better decide, for instance, the best locations for setting up childcare, eldercare or training centres.

Its chief Chan Chun Sing said the overall aim is for NTUC's social enterprises to provide an integrated suite of services to workers and their families.



Chinese aircraft flew around Taiwan. PHOTO: CHINA AIR FORCE



WORLD

China's fly-by raises tensions

China's military flew H-6K bombers around Taiwan and conducted live-fire drills with helicopters along the country's south-east coast amid heightened tensions between the two sides.

Taiwan's policymaking Mainland Affairs Council said the drills and the fly-by amounted to "military intimidation" and vowed to defend Taiwan's "sovereign dignity".

WORLD

Great Barrier Reef badly hit

The Great Barrier Reef has likely been altered "forever" by an undersea heatwave in 2016, which killed many of its corals, according to a study published in the Nature journal.

There is probably no reversing the change, the study warns, because it takes about 10 years for even the fastest-growing corals to recover.

OPINION

Abe out of the loop

Japan looks increasingly out of the loop in the evolving dynamics surrounding the United States, North Korea and China, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Statistics on juvenile crime

Fewer juveniles under 16 were arrested last year. Social workers say this could be because fewer young people were re-offending after their rehabilitation. Programmes to address the issues juveniles face may have also helped.

HOME

New genome tech: The issues

The dilemmas associated with a new technology which allows a child to be born without serious genetic defects, but with three genetic parents, are being studied by the Bioethics Advisory Committee. A public consultation to discuss the issues starts today.

BUSINESS

China imposes rubber tarrif

China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures, effective today, on a certain type of synthetic rubber imported from the United States, the European Union and Singapore, its Commerce Ministry said yesterday. The Singapore Government is following developments closely and engaging with the Chinese authorities as well as affected companies.

SPORT

Dentsu in Schooling's camp

Fresh from announcing a series of deals upon turning professional, Singapore swimming star Joseph Schooling has appointed Dentsu Sports Asia as his commercial partner. The Japanese firm will, among other things, advise, manage and support the 22-year-old Olympic 100m butterfly champion's commercial and strategic activities.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



LIFE

Star watch auctioneer in town

In the world of watch auctions, Mr Aurel Bacs is a star. He bought, on behalf of a client, the world's most expensive watch for US$24 million in 2014. The star auctioneer spoke to The Strait Times when he was in town recently to present an exhibition.

VIDEO

News on Google Home

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up Google Home to listen to news and podcasts from The Straits Times.

str.sg/stgoogle

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

This week, Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman look at what's in store for SMRT's new CEO and the outrage over a $10 fuel top-up.

str.sg/hangout09