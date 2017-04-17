What's News: April 17, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

US working on N. Korea options

US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said that the United States is working with its allies and Beijing to "develop a range of options" to rein in North Korea.

His statement came on the same day that Pyongyang conducted a missile test in defiance of warnings from the international community.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Historic referendum in Turkey

Turks cast their votes in a crucial referendum yesterday that could increase the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and radically change Turkey's political system. Some 55 million people were eligible to vote in the referendum, with the "Yes" camp in the lead, according to opinion polls.



Electoral documents being prepared last Friday for the French presidential election. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Last push to win French votes

The top four candidates in France's high-stakes presidential election made a final push yesterday to woo the undecided voters who will determine the outcome of the tight race. France goes to the polls this Sunday in the most unpredictable vote in the country's post-war history to choose two candidates from a field of 11 who will go through to a run-off two weeks later.

WORLD

Family as White House advisers

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka have emerged as his most important advisers, at least for now. The rising influence of the urbane New Yorkers has upset some of Mr Trump's conservative supporters.

OPINION

Solid moves on North Korea

It is fashionable to deride the Trump administration's lack of strategic vision. But on North Korea, it has been neither silly nor lacking in purpose, writes Jonathan Eyal. United States military moves make clear to China the strategic price the latter will pay for inaction.

HOME

Concern over fake news

Experts are concerned about the impact that fake news may have on a population's psyche and its trust in major institutions like the government. This follows the discovery of at least 13 fake Facebook accounts of PAP MPs which surfaced last month.

HOME

Flexible work to boost births

A visiting population expert has called on the Singapore Government to make it a legal right for parents to ask for flexible working arrangements, to encourage higher birth rates. Flexible work practices were also championed by MPs last week in Parliament.

BUSINESS

Tech wave in manufacturing

Manufacturers here are gearing themselves up for Industry 4.0 - a new technology wave sweeping across the industry that has led to "smart factories", robotics and cloud computing, among others. Large firms have started adopting some of these new technologies, but the transition will likely be tougher for smaller firms.

SPORT

Scrappy Cavs edge out Pacers

The reigning champions Cleveland Cavaliers escaped with a 109-108 win over the Indiana Pacers in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference play-offs, as the Pacers' C.J. Miles missed a wide-open jump shot at the buzzer. But Cavs superstar LeBron James, who top-scored with 32 points, said it did not matter how they won.



PHOTO: CARTOON NETWORK



LIFE

Diversity laid 'bear' in cartoon

Hit cartoon series We Bare Bears is beloved for being cute, but it also touches on themes of tolerance and diversity, said its creator Daniel Chong, who is Chinese-American and the son of Singaporean immigrants to the United States.

The animator is flying into town this week to front the Imagination Studios workshop to groom aspiring animators.

INTERACTIVE

Where Singapore's wild things are

They are out of the forest and living among us. Get to know Singapore's wild creatures. str.sg/wildsingapore

VIDEO

Make your own blanket bag

ST style reporter Alyssa Woo takes on Balenciaga - with a budget of under $40. str.sg/DIYbag