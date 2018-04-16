What's News: April 16, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Call to probe chemical attacks

The United States, France and Britain have launched a new bid at the United Nations to investigate chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The allies on Saturday circulated a joint draft resolution that called for a probe into the alleged attacks, as well as for unimpeded deliveries of aid and the enforcement of a ceasefire, among others.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Rise in child sex-abuse cases

The Ministry of Social and Family Development investigated a higher number of abuse cases involving children between 2015 and last year, with those of a sexual nature registering the most significant increase. Experts say there is a greater awareness to raise the alarm when abuse is suspected.

WORLD

Rohingya family repatriated

Myanmar said it has repatriated the first Rohingya family out of the 700,000 refugees who had fled to Bangladesh to escape a brutal crackdown by the military in northern Rakhine state last year. But rights groups slammed the move as a publicity stunt, saying the government had ignored warnings over the security of returnees.

WORLD

Kim wants stronger China ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met a top Chinese official in Pyongyang as he called for stronger ties with Beijing, state media reported. Mr Kim personally greeted Mr Song Tao, who heads the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee's international department, on Saturday. Mr Song was leading a Chinese art troupe to a spring festival in Pyongyang.

OPINION

Sanctions: Powerful, but risky

The United States has been making more use of economic sanctions for political reasons, but this tool carries increasing costs, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Repair kits at park connectors

In an effort to provide value-added services, the National Parks Board (NParks) has installed vending machines selling items such as tyre repair kits and ponchos in the park connectors in Punggol. NParks has also introduced bike repair stands in various park connectors.

HOME

More learning rope access

The little-known field of rope access is set to play an important role, as regular checks on the facades of older buildings are planned and more workers may be needed to get up close to the structures. The number of rope access technicians here are reported to have grown.

BUSINESS

19 flats over $10m sold in 2018

Buyers with deep pockets this year have picked up at least 19 luxury apartments with price tags over $10 million. The trend is likely to continue according to property consultancy OrangeTee & Tie as market sentiment and economic conditions are improving.

SPORT

Butcher eyes S'pore coach job

Former England football captain Terry Butcher, who won 77 caps in a 10-year international career, has applied to the Football Association of Singapore for the post of national coach vacated by V. Sundram Moorthy last week. Butcher, who was born in Singapore in 1958 while his father was stationed here with the Royal Navy, said passion and commitment are the top attributes that he will seek in the Lions if he gets the job.

LIFE

So long, Shanghai Dolly

Clubgoers and fans of Shanghai Dolly turned up in force last weekend for the Mandopop nightclub's final farewell. It was full-house for the 900-capacity Clarke Quay club, with regular customers reminiscing about the good old times.

VIDEO

Avengers in Singapore

The cast of superhero film Avengers: Infinity War talk movies and casting. http://str.sg/opxw

WEB SPECIAL

Mission accomplished?

The United States, Britain and France launched strikes on Syria. A look at what the action achieved. http://str.sg/opNv