What's News: April 15, 2017

China seeks calm over N. Korea

China yesterday warned against allowing tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme to spiral out of control, as a United States naval strike force sails towards the Korean peninsula amid speculation that Pyongyang will conduct a sixth nuclear test.

Misuse of shared bikes

Some errant users of bicycle- sharing services are using extreme methods to ensure the bikes are available solely for their personal use. In some cases, bikes were repainted to mask the rental company's livery. While such misuse can be seen as a breach of contract, said a lawyer, it might be hard to classify it as theft.



WORLD

Syria chemical attack 'staged'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (above) said yesterday a chemical weapons attack in Syria that provoked United States missile strikes on the Middle Eastern country may have been orchestrated. Publications, including those in the US and Britain, have highlighted "many inconsistencies" in the version of events that was used to justify the American air strikes, he said.

WORLD

'No rift' between Umno V-Ps

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has warned against trying to pit Umno vice-presidents Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Hishammuddin Hussein - both of whom could be the next premier - against each other. At an event with Datuk Seri Najib yesterday, the two sat side by side and were seen joking.

OPINION

Falling in love with S-E Asia

Professor Kishore Mahbubani says he was in love with Western cities as a boy. But today, he has a new love: South-east Asia. He says the region is a multi-civilisational laboratory and the best place from which to watch the Asian century unfold.

HOME

Rare legal procedure in focus

No criminal references were made in the past two years. The rare procedure returned to the spotlight this week after the Attorney-General's Chambers filed a criminal reference, days after the High Court's ruling on the six City Harvest Church leaders.

HOME

Bosses' feedback on ex-maids

About 150 employers provide comments on their former maids each month, and allow the Ministry of Manpower to give their contact details. The comments range from bad work attitude to theft. Prospective bosses can contact the former employers if they wish.

BUSINESS

Sakae serving up changes

Singapore-listed Sakae Holdings is refocusing on revitalising its business at home and abroad, after having won a long-running court battle against former director Andy Ong. Sakae founder Douglas Foo tells The Straits Times that the company is innovating and restructuring to get "fitter", as it embarks on a grand plan to grow to 30,000 outlets worldwide.



SPORT

Mourinho mad over misses

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his Premier League stars for their sloppiness and poor decision-making in their 1-1 draw away to Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-final first leg. They failed to build on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's (above) opener and the Belgians equalised late with their only shot on target.

LIFE

Serangoon Road in photos

Student photographers have captured the hustle and bustle in Serangoon Road in a photo exhibition called Documenting: Serangoon Road. The exhibition, which emerged from a collaboration between the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the National Youth Achievement Award Young Photographers Network, is on at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road until April 29.

VIDEO

Perfect weekend trips

WEB SPECIAL

Shopping streets

