Our report, "A tale of heartbreak and heroism", on Nov 28 incorrectly referred to the Warsaw Uprising as the largest single Jewish revolt against the Nazis. It was actually a major World War II operation by the Polish underground resistance led by the Home Army to liberate Warsaw from German Nazi occupation. Also, the Polish embassy has clarified that the phrase "under the Nazi regime" should have instead read "under German Nazi occupation".

We are sorry for the errors.