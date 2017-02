An aerial photo shows lava flowing out of the Piton de la Fournaise (Peak of the Furnace) volcano on Wednesday on the French island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean. The eruption, which began on Tuesday night, took place in the Chateau Fort area on the south-east flank of the cone. Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanos, is classified as a shield volcano because of its low profile and multiple lava flows when it erupts.