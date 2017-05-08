Vivian meets King during Jordan visit

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on Saturday. Dr Balakrishan met the King during a two-day visit to the Hashemite Kingdom which ended yesterday. During their meeting, Dr Balakrishan and King Abdullah exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and South-east Asia, including ways to counter radicalisation and violent extremism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Dr Balakrishnan departed Jordan for Singapore yesterday evening.