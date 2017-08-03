US President says he'll keep tweeting

WASHINGTON • The White House is touting a new sense of discipline with the arrival this week of retired general John Kelly as President Donald Trump's new chief of staff. But apparently Mr Trump will keep tweeting.

"Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media," he tweeted on Tuesday, noting he has a reach of 110 million on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

"Only way for me to get the truth out!" he added.

Mr Trump has used Twitter for a wide range of purposes, including announcing new policy, as he did last week when he ordered that transgender people not be allowed to serve in the military in any capacity.

He has also repeatedly taken aim at the media and urged, with limited success, members of Congress to vote with him on issues such as healthcare.

Many of the President's pronouncements have been cheered by his political base, but even some of his allies have counselled that Mr Trump temper his tweets on certain subjects, including the ongoing Russia investigation.

Mr Kelly showed he could flex his muscle on Day One in the White House, ousting just-arrived communications director Anthony Scaramucci and seeking to streamline staff reporting directly to Mr Trump.

The US leader has been active on Twitter since Mr Kelly arrived, but his tweets have been relatively tame so far. On Tuesday, for example, Mr Trump touted the stock market gains since his November victory.

WASHINGTON POST