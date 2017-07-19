US prepares sanctions against senior Venezuelan officials: Sources

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) talks with congressman Diosdado Cabello upon their arrival at the swearing in of the the members of the campaign command for the constituent assembly, in Caracas on May 29, 2017.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) talks with congressman Diosdado Cabello upon their arrival at the swearing in of the the members of the campaign command for the constituent assembly, in Caracas on May 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
17 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against several senior Venezuelan officials, including the country's defense minister and a ruling party leader, for alleged human rights violations and could announce the measures as early as Tuesday (July 18), US officials said.

Among those likely to be targeted are Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Diosdado Cabello, vice president of President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist party, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sanctions could be rolled out as early as Tuesday, one of the officials told Reuters. Another US source said that while Tuesday was possible, an announcement could still be delayed.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice