WWII vet graduates from high school

PHILADEPHIA (REUTERS) - Charles Leuzzi has - at last - received his high school diploma. The 97-year-old World War II veteran says it is a dream come true, having been drafted as a teenager and pulled out of school before he could finish.

"My father was only making $12 a week and we couldn't live with that and I took the job," said Mr Leuzzi.

With two Purpled Hearts and four Bronze Star medals, the Philadelphia man can now add an honorary diploma to his collection, thanks to his family.

"He said to me, 'I never got my high school diploma. Is there something I can do?' I said I'd look into it," said Mr Leuzzi's daughter, Beverly Pintarelli.

Now, they are all looking at it.

"This is good. I mean I finally done it. I had to wait a long time for it but I got it," said Mr Leuzzi.

And he is not stopping there - Mr Leuzzi is now considering college.