World Briefs: Joint effort to block Trump's border wall

Joint effort to block Trump's border wall

PHOENIX • An environmental group and an Arizona congressman have sued to block the construction of United States President Donald Trump's wall along the southern border with Mexico, threatening to derail one of his marquee projects.

The Trump administration was accused of failing to study the wall's environmental impact before gearing up for its construction.

NYTIMES

UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti to end

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to end its 13-year peacekeeping mission in Haiti, and replace its blue-helmeted soldiers with police officers.

The Haiti drawdown comes amid pressure by United States President Donald Trump's administration to review each of the organisation's 16 peacekeeping missions.

REUTERS, NYTIMES

British tourist stabbed to death in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM • A 23-year-old British female tourist was stabbed to death in Jerusalem yesterday, police said, adding that her attacker has been arrested.

The attack took place on a tram close to the Old City, where Christian commemorations were under way for Good Friday as Jews marked the week-long Passover holiday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE