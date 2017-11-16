World Briefs: Flash floods near Athens kill at least 10

Flash floods near Athens kill at least 10

MANDRA • At least 10 people died in flash floods in Greece yesterday in the most deadly such incident in recent years, when a torrent of red mud swept through towns west of the capital Athens after heavy rain, the authorities said.

Torrential rain of this type is uncommon in Greece. The overnight deluge turned roads in the industrial towns of Nea Peramos and Mandra into fast-flowing rivers and trapped dozens of people in their homes or cars.

REUTERS

Turkey slams escape by Raqqa militants

ANKARA • Turkey yesterday condemned as "an extremely grave revelation" the potential escape of hundreds of militants from the Syrian city of Raqqa, saying it underscored the perils of Washington's alliance with Kurdish fighters.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said over 3,000 civilians had left Raqqa on Oct 14 as part of a deal negotiated between officials from the provisional Raqqa Civil Council and Syrian ISIS fighters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Minimum alcohol pricing in Scotland

EDINBURGH • Scotland is to become one of the first countries in the world to introduce minimum alcohol pricing, in an attempt to improve public health after the Scotch Whisky Association lost an appeal with Britain's Supreme Court.

The Scottish government said it was a "landmark moment" for public health and that the measure would be introduced as quickly as possible.

REUTERS



Ms Juli Briskman lost her job after her gesture went viral online.



$95k for cyclist who was rude to Trump

WASHINGTON • More than US$70,000 (S$95,000) in donations have poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist who was fired from her job for making a rude gesture at US President Donald Trump's motorcade.

More than 3,000 donations - from US$5 to US$250 - have rolled in since Nov 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up on behalf of Ms Juli Briskman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE