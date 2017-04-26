Working prototype of flying car takes off

A Silicon Valley company reportedly backed by Google co-founder Larry Page has released a video of an airborne prototype of a flying car that it has been developing, promising deliveries of the "personal flying machine" later this year. The video, released on Monday by the Kitty Hawk company, shows the single-seater Flyer taking off from a lake and hovering above the water. It is propelled by eight rotors and takes off and lands vertically, like a helicopter. A pilot's licence is not required, and a person just needs two hours' training, the company says.