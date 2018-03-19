White House lawyer says Trump is not considering firing Mueller

US President Trump was not considering or discussing firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said White House lawyer Ty Cobb.
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 8:42 am SGT

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb said on Sunday (March 18) that President Donald Trump was not considering or discussing firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Cobb's statement came after Trump earlier in the day criticised Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," said Cobb.

