White House expected to name Secret Service leader

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - The White House was expected to announce on Tuesday (April 25) that it has selected Randolph D. Alles, a retired Marine Corps general and acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, to lead the Secret Service, according to a former federal law enforcement official who has been briefed on the choice.

Alles, who retired from the Marine Corps as a major general in 2011, would be the first Secret Service director in at least a century not to have served among the agency's ranks.

He has moved through several top positions at Customs and Border Protection in recent years, including in its air and marine operations unit, after 35 years of military service.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The former official was not authorized to discuss the decision on the record.

The appointment comes as the agency is straining to keep up with rapid growth in the number of people it protects and amid lingering staff concerns that predate the Trump administration.

Alles will be charged with rebuilding its ranks, which have been wracked by high attrition and low morale, and is likely to face tough choices about the future of its investigative mission.

That the choice appears to be a Secret Service outsider will most likely appease critics of the agency, who have argued in recent years that only someone from outside its culture could bring about the kinds of changes needed to set it on sure footing.