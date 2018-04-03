White House criticises China for trade practices, tariff increases

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House on Monday (April 2) accused China of distorting global markets and said the country should not target "fairly traded US exports" after Beijing increased tariffs on 128 US products in response to US duties on imports of aluminum and steel.

"China's subsidisation and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

"Instead of targeting fairly traded US exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming US national security and distorting global markets."