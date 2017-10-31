What's Next: Oct 31, 2017

First Obama Foundation summit

World leaders and speakers are gathering in Chicago to take part in the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit starting today. The two-day immersive event hopes to inspire and empower participants to create positive changes in their communities.

Changi Airport Terminal 4 takes off

Singapore's bid to remain the aviation hub in the region, amid an increasingly competitive climate, will get greater firepower with the opening of Changi Airport's Terminal 4 today. With T4, the airport will be able to handle up to 16 million passengers a year, increasing its overall annual capacity to 82 million passengers. This will provide the necessary capacity until the next major injection comes in about 10 to 12 years, when T5 is ready.

Release of Japan's factory output data

Japan's factory output data for last month, which will be unveiled this morning, is expected to show a fall after chalking up a gain the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The consensus forecast of 19 economists indicates a 1.5 per cent month-on-month fall in last month's industrial output compared with a growth of 2 per cent in August.

However, analysts say the upward trend remains intact on firm global demand.