What's Next: Nov 3, 2017

Trump leaves for Asia

United States President Donald Trump embarks on a trip to Asia today, stopping in Hawaii before heading to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. It will be the longest trip to Asia by any sitting US president this millennium and will focus on the North Korean nuclear crisis and trade cooperation, among other issues. Mr Trump will return to the US on Nov 14.

Passion projects at garden festival

As more Singaporeans are being bitten by the gardening bug - whether on their balconies or in the corridors outside their flats - their passion projects will be showcased at the Community Garden Festival starting today.

Organised by the National Parks Board, the festival at HortPark is centred on the theme of edible plants for the first time.

US non-farm payrolls data out

The United States Labour Department will release its non-farm payrolls report for last month today, which includes both public-and private-sector employment.

Expectations have been heightened by a good set of numbers from a private survey released yesterday. The ADP National Employment Report showed that US private employers hired 235,000 workers last month, the most since March.