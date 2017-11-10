What's Next: Nov 10, 2017

Trump-Putin meet likely at Apec event

US President Donald Trump may meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, today, according to Kremlin officials. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has indicated that there is no agreement for a formal meeting, but Mr Trump had himself suggested on Sunday that it was expected the two leaders would meet to discuss North Korea.

Recognition for selflessness

The Singapore Kindness Movement will be holding its annual Kindness Awards ceremony at Our Tampines Hub today to recognise students and educational institutes that have promoted selflessness. Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will be the guest of honour at the event.

ComfortDelGro's Q3 results out today

Transport group ComfortDelGro will be releasing its third-quarter results today. Expectations of a good set of numbers have been raised given that subsidiary SBS Transit yesterday posted a 42 per cent increase in earnings to $11.1 million.