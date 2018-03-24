What's Next: March 24, 2018

US teens to rally for gun control

Hundreds of Florida high-school students will march for gun control in Washington today in a demonstration organised by fellow teenagers after the massacre at a school in the southern US state. The "March for Our Lives" is also being held in other cities around the United States. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend what is being predicted will be the largest rally for gun control in the country.

Carnival at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital

Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital will hold its Community Care Day today, where residents from nearby estates can enjoy food as well as games. This is the first event open to the public since the hospital's major redevelopment to build a 12-storey nursing home.

CDL launches condo in Tampines

City Developments (CDL) is launching The Tapestry, a condominium project in Tampines, for sale today. The 99-year leasehold project, which has 861 units, comprises seven 15-storey blocks. Apartment sizes range from 441 sq ft for a one-bedder to 1,765 sq ft for the largest dual-key units with five bedrooms and a study.