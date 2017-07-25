What's Next: July 25, 2017

Senate leaders voting on Obamacare

United States Republican Senate leaders aim to hold a procedural vote as early as today to take up legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, or to simply repeal it.

However, it remains unclear which version of the Bill senators will vote on. Both versions have encountered opposition from enough Republican senators to doom the effort.

S'pore Red Cross honouring volunteers

The Singapore Red Cross will be recognising volunteers - both individuals and companies - who have been actively involved in causes led by the humanitarian organisation. Examples include food aid, disaster response and blood donation. The awards, being handed out for the fifth year, will be presented by President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

BOJ releasing minutes of policy meeting

The Bank of Japan will today release minutes of its monetary policy meeting held last month.

The bank had kept its monetary policy unchanged at its meeting, with key interest rates remaining at the -0.1 per cent level after the meeting. It also said the purchase of 10-year Japanese government bonds will remain at zero per cent.

The decisions remained unchanged at its July interest rates announcement last week.