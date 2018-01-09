What's Next: January 9, 2018

Top electronics show

Leading tech and automobile companies will showcase their latest products and technologies at the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which kicks off today . More than 170,000 visitors from 150 countries are expected to visit this year's show over four days to see exhibits put up by around 3,900 companies, including Samsung, Sony and Hyundai.

Reverse vending machine

Food and beverage company Fraser and Neave (F&N) is launching a reverse vending machine at Waterway Point shopping centre in Punggol today to encourage consumers to recycle.

The machine has the technology to identify, sort and collect used bottles and cans.

Consumers will be rewarded every time they recycle five used containers.

Pre-Budget roundtable

Ahead of the Singapore Budget 2018 debate, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) is organising a pre-Budget roundtable today.

Isca president Gerard Ee and Mr Liang Eng Hwa, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance and Trade and Industry, will co-chair the event.