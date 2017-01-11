What's Next: January 11, 2017

Obama's final speech as President

United States President Barack Obama will make the final speech of his presidency today at 10am Singapore time in Chicago, not far from where he accepted the top job in the country eight years ago. It will be his last trip aboard the presidential aircraft, Air Force One, to his adoptive home town, where he is expected to address a sell-out crowd of diehard fans alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

GCE O-level results out today

Results of the 2016 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-level) examination will be released today.

Students may collect their results from their schools at 2pm. Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post.

Pre-Budget roundtable

Ahead of the Singapore Budget 2017 debate, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants is organising a pre-Budget roundtable today.

Centred on the theme "Advancing our future: Adapt, innovate, change", the discussion will focus on pressing issues faced by local businesses, internationalisation, and jobs and skills for the future.