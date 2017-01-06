What's Next: Jan 6, 2017

Congress receives vote tallies

The US Congress today formally receives the Electoral College vote tallies confirming the election of Mr Donald Trump as US president. Mr Trump won the White House after securing 306 of the 538 electoral college votes at stake in the November poll.

Seminar on property sector's prospects

A seminar that delves into the challenges and opportunities in the property sector and built environment is on today. This is against a backdrop of uncertainty and an economic slowdown globally. Analysts, economists and representatives from the Government will speak at the Built Environment and Property Prospects Seminar, organised by the Building and Construction Authority and Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore.

US job data for December out today

The United States will release non-farm payrolls for last month today. The key barometer is used by the US Federal Reserve policy-setting committee to determine the next interest rate hike. The committee has indicated that a tighter labour market would signal a faster rate of hikes. The US job market had improved in November by 178,000.