What's Next: Jan 30, 2017

Jordan's King on visit to US

Jordan's King Abdullah will make a working visit to the United States today, becoming the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new Trump administration.

The Jordanian Embassy in Washington, which announced the visit last Thursday, said King Abdullah would meet US President Donald Trump's administration, but did not state whether a meeting between the King and Mr Trump had been planned.

$110m Chinese cultural centre opens

The new $110 million, 11-storey Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in Shenton Way opens by hosting the community's largest Chinese New Year gathering this morning. Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, along with more than 800 community leaders, government officials and representatives from all sectors of society, will gather for the event.

Investors eye Fed, BOJ rate moves

Many regional bourses will take a festive break early this week but investors will be watching two interest-rate decisions. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to keep rates steady at just below zero tomorrow. Early on Thursday Singapore time, the US Federal Reserve is also expected to keep its rate unchanged - but attention will focus on any comments it may give on rate rises ahead and the bumpy Trump presidency so far.