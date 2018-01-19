What's Next: Jan 19, 2018

Countdown to US Budget deal

The United States Congress must agree on a Budget deal by today to fund the federal government in order to avoid a partial shutdown, though the House and Senate may pass a temporary extension to avoid it.

Democrats have been pushing for any agreement to include a deal on the future of the so-called "Dreamers", who were taken into the country illegally as children and are set to lose their protected status on March 5.

Unique butterfly exhibit in mall

An indoor butterfly aviary, billed as the first such feature in a shopping mall, has opened at HarbourFront Centre.

Visitors can view more than 200 butterflies, including some in the different stages of their life cycle. The exhibit will run until early March.

SGX to release Q2 results

The Singapore Exchange will unveil its second-quarter results today.

Market watchers reckon a mixed bag in performance, with gains in derivatives trading offsetting declines in securities and commodities activities, as reflected in last month's data.