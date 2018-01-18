What's Next: Jan 18, 2018

US findings on IP theft, cyber spying

The United States Commerce Department is set to release the findings of its probe into intellectual property (IP) theft and cyber espionage today. The report could open the door for punitive measures being imposed by the US against firms accused of stealing corporate secrets and infringing on IP rights. There have been rumours that the Trump administration will pursue retaliatory actions against alleged Chinese IP rights violations.

Showcase of poly students' projects

Singapore Polytechnic's Engineering Show 2018, which opens today, will showcase devices that aim to solve problems in areas such as healthcare.

The two-day event is an annual showcase of projects by final-year engineering students. Projects in the past have included a wheelchair elevator and fall-detection sensors.

China's GDP figures out today

China is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year gross domestic product (GDP) figures today. Premier Li Keqiang said last week that he expected the economy to have expanded around 6.9 per cent last year.