What's Next: Jan 12, 2018

Trump's statement on Iran nuclear deal

United States President Donald Trump is expected to announce today that he continues to regard that remaining in the Iran nuclear deal is not in the interests of his country.

The European Union has defended the accord, which curbed Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for the relaxation of punishing sanctions, but Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised and threatened to abandon it.

Conference on gestational diabetes

KK Women's and Children's Hospital is holding the first Singapore Diabetes in Pregnancy Conference today.

The event will be attended by more than 20 Asian experts, as well as Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who is the guest of honour.

Retail sales data for November

Data on Singapore retail sales for November will be released today.

The figures for October were not pretty, with retail sales shrinking 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago. But if motor vehicle sales were excluded, total takings would have risen by 0.8 per cent.