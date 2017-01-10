What's Next: Jan 10, 2017

US Senate confirmation hearings

The US Senate confirmation hearings begin tonight, Singapore time, with Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, the controversial nominee for attorney-general, scheduled to attend two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have vowed to cast the hearings as a proxy test of Republican President-elect Donald Trump himself, in hopes of discrediting his new government before it starts work.

Launch of new green labelling scheme

A revised green labelling scheme for pulp and paper products will be launched today. It comes on the heels of the Singapore Green Label, which helps consumers discern which companies are engaging in practices that cause the haze.

The Singapore Environment Council will be offering more details.

December price data for private flats

SRX Property will release its non-landed private residential property price index for last month today. It was earlier reported that resale prices for November increased by 0.6 per cent compared with October. The core central region and the rest of the central region recorded price increases of 3 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively in November, while homes outside the central region posted a price decrease of 0.8 per cent.