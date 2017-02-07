What's Next: Feb 7, 2017

US Senate to vote on education official

The United States Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote no earlier than 7am today (Singapore time) on President Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Mrs Betsy DeVos.

The controversy over the nomination of the Michigan billionaire is the most ferocious for any education secretary in the nearly 40-year history of the Education Department. The vote is believed to stand at 50-50, so she may need Vice-President Mike Pence to break the tie.

World Safer Internet Day

Today is World Safer Internet Day, an annual global campaign that promotes the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology.

The Media Literacy Council, which has been spearheading Singapore's participation since 2013 through the Better Internet Campaign, will announce its initiatives. The global theme this year is "Be the change: Unite for a better Internet".

US trade figures for Dec out today

US trade data for December is scheduled to be released today, with economists expecting the deficit to show little change at US$45 billion (S$63 billion). Trade is emerging as a contentious issue under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused key trading partners of taking advantage of the US.