What's Next: December 31, 2016

UN chief at Times Square countdown

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon will be the special guest at Times Square in New York today and will push the Waterford crystal button on the main stage to start the official 60-second countdown to the New Year.

It will be his last mission as UN chief, literally just seconds before he retires.

Modi speaking on demonetisation drive

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today to discuss his demonetisation drive. The deadline for Indians to deposit old 500 rupee (S$10.70) and 1,000 rupee notes at banks was yesterday, and attention has turned towards the potential political ramifications of Mr Modi's bold currency shake-up.

Countdown festivities islandwide

As the year draws to a close, countdown parties are being held islandwide to usher in 2017.

Constituencies, such as Teck Ghee, Nee Soon South, Clementi and Geylang Serai, will have New Year's Eve countdown parties and activities, organised by the People's Association. Partygoers can also head to Marina Bay, Siloso Beach and Universal Studios Singapore. Some venues may require admission fees.