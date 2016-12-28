What's Next: December 28, 2016

Abe to visit Pearl Harbour

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will travel to Hawaii's Pearl Harbour this morning, Singapore time, to visit the site of the Japanese attack 75 years ago that drew the United States into World War II. Although Mr Abe is not expected to apologise for the 1941 attack during his visit with US President Barack Obama, the trip there is intended to pay respects to those who died in the war as well as showcase the alliance between the two countries.

Launch of book on RSIS

A book that delves into the contributions of the Nanyang Technological University's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) is slated to be launched today. The launch of the book - entitled Forward Engagement: RSIS As A Think Tank Of International Studies And Security In The Asia-Pacific - ties in with the school's 20th anniversary.

Findings of business survey

The Singapore Business Federation will release its annual National Business Survey today.

More than 1,100 companies were polled on their priorities, challenges and future plans.

The findings will be shared with the Government for its consideration for Budget 2017.